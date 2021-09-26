CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Sep. 27. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance plans to begin mill and inlay operations on SH 64, just south of Chapel Hill east to FM 3226. Flaggers will control traffic with a pilot vehicle. A second crew will be performing ditch work on FM 16, just west of FM 14, on Monday only. Longview Maintenance will be finishing ditching operations on SH 42. Crews will be finishing culvert and storm drain maintenance on FM 1845, from Birch St. to Silver Falls Rd. Crews then plan to begin ditch work on SH 42, just south of IH 20 to Go Forth Rd. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

ktbb.com

