Monday afternoon the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at Highway 71 and 4th Street in Shambaugh. 26 year old Dakota Allen Woodruff of Clarinda pulled into the travelled portion southbound of Highway 71 and stopped. 68 year old Gary Lee Barlow of Clarinda was going southbound and the two vehicles collided. Woodruff and a juvenile in Barlow’s vehicle were taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center. Woodruff was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO