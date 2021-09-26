Bengals fans react after team's big win over Steelers in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals stunned all onlookers on Sunday, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, 24-10.

Cincinnati struck first and never really felt like a team in any sort of danger while physically imposing their will on a rival that usually did that to them.

Rest assured fans had plenty of thoughts about what went down during the game.

Zac Taylor

The Bengals head coach caught some early fire over bad play calls before evening out.

Ja'Marr Chase

After touchdowns in each of his first two pro games, Chase scored two more times on Sunday.

Joe Burrow

Burrow had another solid overall game with some special moments worked in for good measure.

Beating the Steelers

What else is there to say?