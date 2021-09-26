CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher and Lady Gaga twin with perfectly matching blond hair in stunning photo

By Alexander Kacala
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCher and Lady Gaga reunited, and they did so perfectly matching their blond hair to one another. The blonde pop divas came together for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The event was full of a-list celebs, including Tom Hanks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Jennifer Hudson, among many others.

