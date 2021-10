UNITED STATES—It sometimes can be very difficult to find motivation when you feel like you are gassed out, but being gassed out is NOT an excuse to not do something. You might be asking why I’m writing this column because I have felt as of late that I have lacked a bit of motivation and it’s not because I don’t want to do something it is because I am gassed out. When I say gassed out I mean that literally and figuratively. My body has been working on overload and it has been like that since April. It just seemed like I had bad news on top of bad news on top of bad news to the point that I literally asked myself, “What more can I take?”

