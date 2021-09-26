Nekhet Scores Two TDs, but Seawolves Defeated by Fordham in Battle of New York Foes

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Redshirt senior running back Seba Nekhet found the end zone twice on Saturday, but despite his efforts the Stony Brook University football team (1-3, 0-1 CAA) was defeated by Fordham (1-3), 31-14. Nekhet fueled the Stony Brook offense that put up 426 yards of total offense. The redshirt senior accounted for 79 yards of offense (49 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards) and both of the Seawolves' touchdowns on Saturday. It was the second time in his career that he recorded a multi-touchdown performance and the first time since he also scored a pair of touchdowns against Fordham on September 21, 2019.