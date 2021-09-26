Intel Arc GPUs Get Nomenclature: Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX and Celestial cXXX
Intel appears to be in the final throes of launching its first generation Arc graphics and the nomenclature has leaked out in due order. Intel created a usage guide for add in board members and it inclued details that we had not seen before (@momomo_us via videocardz), including the fact that the generations will be referred to as Intel Arc aXXX, bXXX, cXXX and dXXX respectively. Interestingly, Arc is also not capitalized.wccftech.com
Comments / 0