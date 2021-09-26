CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel Arc GPUs Get Nomenclature: Alchemist aXXX, Battlemage bXXX and Celestial cXXX

Cover picture for the articleIntel appears to be in the final throes of launching its first generation Arc graphics and the nomenclature has leaked out in due order. Intel created a usage guide for add in board members and it inclued details that we had not seen before (@momomo_us via videocardz), including the fact that the generations will be referred to as Intel Arc aXXX, bXXX, cXXX and dXXX respectively. Interestingly, Arc is also not capitalized.

GamingOnLinux

Proton Experimental gets DEATHLOOP working on Linux with AMD GPUs (update: NVIDIA too)

Additionally WRC 9, F1 2021 are now listed as playable. There's more too as Life is Strange: True Colors gets a fix for showing "fatal error" and exiting when connected to internet, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous should no longer freeze when loading maps, compatibilty has improved with the DLSS versions shipped with some games and it adds support for the latest Steamworks SDK.
TechSpot

Intel hires game developers ahead of Arc GPU launch

Why it matters: This week Intel announced a series of high-level hires to help its first steps into PC gaming hardware. They include technical and game development managers from companies like Electronic Arts and AMD. Intel will need the experience to maintain a smooth relationship with both game developers and users.
PCGamesN

Elder Scrolls Online gets DLSS and new DLAA technology for Nvidia RTX GPUs

Nvidia’s proprietary AI upscaling technique, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), has made its RTX 2000 and 3000 series products some of the best graphics cards available to buy, provided you can find one. In a recent livestream, Elder Scrolls Online creative director, Rich Lambert, revealed that not only would the MMO soon benefit from DLSS but would also serve as the debut title for Nvidia’s new Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA).
wmleader.com

Microsoft Surface Go 3 gets new Intel processors (and that’s about it)

Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 is one of the best cheap laptops you can buy, and it’s gotten a sequel today: the new Surface Go 3. The device looks identical to the Surface Go 2. There’s one significant difference: new Intel processors. Microsoft says the chip bump will make the Surface Go an even more powerful device for out-and-about use — 60 percent faster than its predecessor.
HPCwire

The Latest MLPerf Inference Results: Nvidia GPUs Hold Sway but Here Come CPUs and Intel

The latest round of MLPerf inference benchmark (v 1.1) results was released today and Nvidia again dominated, sweeping the top spots in the closed (apples-to-apples) datacenter and edge categories. Perhaps more interesting, Intel demonstrated x86 competence for inferencing and Arm also showed up in the datacenter, not just the edge category. IBM, though not an MLPerf participant, is also jumping into the host CPU-as-inference engine camp. Can AMD be far behind?
wccftech.com

AMD RADV Enable Raytracing Support on Older GPUs!

Genuine Lifetime Activation Windows 10 Pro only $14: https://bit.ly/3fS6K0S. Genuine Lifetime Activation Windows 10 Pro 2PC($26): https://bit.ly/3Awsozp. Genuine Lifetime Activation Windows 10 Home($13): https://bit.ly/3fSUxZP. Genuine Lifetime Activation Office2019 ($43): https://bit.ly/37vgqd0. The Radeon Vulkan Drivers Have Enabled Raytracing Support on Older GPUs. ►www.facebook.com/wccftech. ►www.twitter.com/wccftechdotcom. ►www.youtube.com/WccftechTV.
ValueWalk

The Full Potential Of GPUs For Gamers And Crypto Miners

We’ve all seen the news coverage of the supposed clash between gamers and crypto miners due to rising graphics card (GPU) prices. Should you invest in cryptocurrencies? As with all investments, it depends on many factors. At the Morningstar Investment Conference on Thursday, Matthew Hougan of Bitwise, Tyrone Ross, Jr. of Onramp Invest and Annemarie Tierney of Liquid Advisors joined Morningstar's Ben Johnson to talk about portfolio allocations to cryptocurrencies. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and Read More.
PCGamesN

Intel partners with Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI for its upcoming Alchemist GPU launch

Despite the current depressing GPU stock situation, the not-too-distant-future looks much brighter for those looking to upgrade their gaming PC with the best graphics cards. As reported by Videocardz, translating from Chinese outlets MyDrivers and DIY ZOL, Intel’s Raja Koduri confirms that the company is partnering with the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and other OEMs for the release of its upcoming Alchemist GPU 2022 launch.
segmentnext.com

Steam Deck Won’t Support External GPUs

Steam Deck has been designed to be a portable PC in the form of a handheld console but despite sharing features with a traditional desktop system, developer Valve has enforced a few limitations to keep enthusiasts in check. According to an updated FAQ earlier today, Steam Deck will not support...
wccftech.com

Intel Talks ARC Alchemist GPUs: TSMC 6nm Over Intel Fabs Due To Manufacturing Capacity, XeSS Backwards Compatible & Partner ‘Custom’ Graphics Cards

Talking to ASCII.JP, Intel executives including Raja Koduri talked about the upcoming ARC Alchemist GPU lineup and the respective graphics cards. Intel Says The Main Reason To Select TSMC Over Its Own Fab For ARC Alchemist GPUs Was Manufacturing Capacity. Intel talked a lot about its HPC and HPG graphics...
Neowin

Alleged naming for Intel's highly anticipated Arc discrete GPU family has leaked

Back at its Architecture Day 2021 event, Intel shared a lot more information regarding its highly anticipated Arc lineup of discrete graphics cards. The company revealed its ambitious roadmap and detailed the architectural make-up of its first-gen Arc GPUs dubbed "Alchemist". You can read all about it here. Famed leakster...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | MSI Prestige 14 is one of the cheapest 11th gen Intel laptops with Thunderbolt 4 you can get at the moment

Originally on sale for $699 USD late last month, the MSI Prestige 14 is now even cheaper at just $664 after applying both the coupon code '2021EGGIEUPS' at checkout and the $100 rebate card when purchasing from Newegg. The Prestige 14 is MSI's last generation model targeting office users or prosumers in the same vein as the Dell XPS or Lenovo ThinkBook series.
