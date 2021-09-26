CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son picks up girlfriend and stops for coffee with mom's corpse in truck, TN cops say

By Bailey Aldridge, The News, Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
 5 days ago

Sep. 26—A Tennessee man is accused of taking his mom's body, wrapped in a tarp, to a hospital in another part of the state. Thomas Henshall Jr., 37, of Chattanooga, picked up his girlfriend at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the body, "believed to be that of his mother," in his truck, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The two said they then drove to a VA medical center in Chattanooga — stopping for food, coffee and gas on the way.

