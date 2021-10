It is true, 2021 has been the year of the massive credit card welcome offer. There are so many 100K offers that we had to make a list of them. The Chase Sapphire Preferred and Amex Platinum are at all time highs. Even under the radar cards like the Chase British Airways Visa card have better than ever offers. It appears that the Bonvoy program didn’t want to be left in the dust. There are some new increased Marriott Bonvoy credit card offers that are pretty great, some amazing. Let’s take a look at the details.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO