Migration Brewing and Westward Whiskey’s years-long ongoing collaboration has come to fruition with the release of Westward American Single Malt Migration Heritage Barrel whiskey. Both Portland, OR based brands have participated in an ongoing barrel exchange program that saw Migration beers aged in Westward’s spirit barrels, and then the distillery taking those same barrels that held beer back to age this special whiskey. This Sunday, September 26th the partners will be at Migration Rooftop at the Canvas for a Heritage Barrel Release Event, sign up for the exclusive Westward club here to purchase the bottle and get into the event.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO