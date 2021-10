PITTSBURGH -- While Cole Tucker was at the Pirates’ Minor League complex in Bradenton, Fla., working to revitalize his offense, the club had him take live batting practice against some of the pitchers it planned to send to High-A and Double-A. One of them was Roansy Contreras. Tucker had seen flashes of him at Spring Training, but when he stepped into the box to face the right-hander it was a different story.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO