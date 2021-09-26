McHone named director of advance practice
Adam McHone, DNP, has been appointed director of advance practice at Northern Regional Hospital effective Oct. 1. Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) refer to physician assistants and advanced practice nurses that include certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists. McHone, a board-certified nurse practitioner who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice, will continue to work full-time as an attending provider in the hospital’s emergency department, a position he has served in since 2012.www.mtairynews.com
