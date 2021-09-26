CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McHone named director of advance practice

By John Peters II
Mount Airy News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam McHone, DNP, has been appointed director of advance practice at Northern Regional Hospital effective Oct. 1. Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) refer to physician assistants and advanced practice nurses that include certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists. McHone, a board-certified nurse practitioner who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice, will continue to work full-time as an attending provider in the hospital’s emergency department, a position he has served in since 2012.

