Child grazed by bullet while sleeping in bed in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a boy sleeping in his bed overnight was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired near his home. According to police, officers responded to calls for a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. on the 2400 block of Portland Avenue. At the scene, they learned a child, identified by police only as a "juvenile male," had been grazed by a stray bullet on the side of head while in his bed.www.fox9.com
Comments / 0