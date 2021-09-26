CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Falcons Player of the Game: Saquon Barkley

By Doug Rush
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
On a day where the New York Giants put No. 10 forever in the rafters of MetLife Stadium for Eli Manning, they couldn’t find a way to win one for their former quarterback.

The Giants drop to 0-3 on the 2021 season by losing, 17-14, to the Atlanta Falcons, as their plummet to the bottom of the NFL basement continues.

One of the few bright spots for the Giants was Saquon Barkley, who is slowly getting back to the swing of things after missing all of the 2020 season with an ACL tear.

Barkley finished the game with 16 carries for 51 yards and a rushing touchdown. The rushing touchdown was Barkley’s first since the 2019 season.

Barkley also had six catches for 43 yards, which gave him 94 total yards in the game.

Barkley showed glimpses of getting back to where he was in his first two seasons before the knee injury cost him the majority of the 2020 season.

Despite a strong showing from Barkley, it still wasn’t enough for the Giants to find themselves again, in last place of the NFC East and again, near the bottom of the NFL rankings.

