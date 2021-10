COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was a great start to the season for the Davenport women's golf team as they placed second out of 10 teams at the Champions of Women's Golf Tournament hosted by Ohio Dominican University on Saturday and Sunday. The Panthers shot 633 for the two-day event which was 10 strokes better than third place Saginaw Valley State but 25 strokes behind Tiffin who won the tournament. The Panthers trailed by three strokes after Saturday but the Dragons shot 304 on Sunday compared to 326 for DU.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO