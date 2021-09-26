CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Saints takeaways: Sloppy football, bad offensive line play sinks the Patriots

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — It's a good thing the Patriots decided to honor Julian Edelman at halftime on Sunday. It gave fans inside Gillette Stadium something to cheer about. Other than honoring the recently retired wide receiver, there wasn’t much to celebrate on this day. Simply put, the Patriots looked horrible in this 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. With a matchup against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on deck, this was the last thing anyone in New England wanted to see in Week 3.

Related
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Throws 3 INTs, Patriots’ Offense Struggles Mightily In Loss To Saints

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots entered Sunday looking to improve to 2-1 on the season. It didn’t go as planned. In what was an offensive struggle for both sides, Mac Jones committed two costly turnovers that led directly to two Saints touchdowns, in what turned out to be a 28-13 victory for visiting New Orleans. Mac Jones completed 30 of his 50 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The first two were very costly, leading directly to two Saints’ touchdowns. The final pick came at the end of the game. Jameis Winston completed 13 of his 21 passes for...
CBS Boston

Patriots-Saints Week 3 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The last time the Saints marched into Gillette Stadium was in 2013, when Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic last-second win, hitting Kenbrell Thompkins for a 17-yard touchdown with five seconds left. Pandemonium ensued, including Scott Zolak’s famous “unicorns and show ponies” radio call. Sunday’s tilt between the new-look Patriots and the new-look Saints may not be as dramatic. Mac Jones vs. Jameis Winston just doesn’t have the same buzz as Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees. But Sunday should still be a pretty good football game, with both teams coming in at 1-1 on the season....
Patriots.com

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

Patriots: Game Release (PDF) - Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Watch Games. Saints: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Roster Flip-Card (PDF) The New England Patriots return to the confines of Gillette Stadium and will begin a two-game stretch against the NFC South with home games against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots are an NFL-best 59-17 (.776) against the NFC since realignment in 2002, the best inter-conference record in the NFL during that time.
brproud.com

Saints to return home after Patriots game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints’ temporary move to Texas will soon be coming to an end. Hurricane Ida forced the Saints to move to Texas but coach Sean Payton said today that the team will be returning to New Orleans after the New England Patriots game.
Henry County Daily Herald

Transitioning Patriots, Saints look for more offense

As the NFL's highest-scoring teams over the past decade, the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints are in unfamiliar territory these days as they prepare to meet Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. Since 2010 they are the only teams to score more than 5,000 points, as the Patriots...
NOLA.com

Saints star offensive lineman Terron Armstead leaves Patriots game with injury

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead left the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with an injury to to his left elbow. After the Saints initially labeled him questionable to return, Armstead was ruled out in the third quarter. Armstead was down on the field...
FanSided

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick risks it all with offensive line gaffes

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is risking the team’s entire season needlessly with bad calls on the makeup of his offensive line. Belichick’s decision-making on how he deploys his offensive line talent since the injury to Trent Brown is an indication of either his hubris or stubbornness. And it risks everything this season.
PatsFans.com

Patriots Fourth And Two Podcast: Patriots Victory & Saints Preview

This episode is our look back at the Patriots victory against the Jets, and later on it is our preview of the game against the Saints. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. More News Headlines:. By: Robert Alvarez. Kyle Van Noy stops...
WDSU

WATCH NOW: Lance Moore discusses Saints offense vs. Patriots defense and who must step it up Sunday

What stands out to you about the Patriots defense when you're studying them in preparation for Sunday?. "I think you can tell they are a well-coached group. You do not see them out of position a lot. They play their gaps upfront and are really good at doing their job. They obviously have some really good players on defense, so it will definitely be a challenge for us. We are excited to get over there and play them."
Yardbarker

First Look: Saints vs. Patriots

After a tough outing against the Panthers, the Saints (1-1) meet the Patriots (1-1) in Foxborough for one of the early kickoffs in Week 3. Sean Payton and Bill Belichick are the two longest tenured head coaches in the NFL, and they'll match wits for the fourth time since Payton has been with New Orleans. Most everyone can remember the 2009 prime time matchup, but New England settled the score in 2013 and put an exclamation point on things in 2017.
clnsmedia.com

Keys To Victory For Mac Jones & The Patriots Offense vs Saints Defense

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar breaks down the Patriots’ offensive keys to victory vs the New Orleans Saints. Evan thinks New England should take a page out of Carolina’s game plan by spreading the field and attacking with a quick-passing game from the gun. Panthers QB Sam Darnold was able to go 20/25 from the shotgun for 9.1 yards per attempt on short throws that traveled an average of just 5.5 yards in the air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT

Patriots expect to be challenged by Kamara, savvy Saints

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots’ defense made strides in last week’s win, holding the Jets to just two field goals. Next up is a matchup with a Saints team that enters the week ranked last in the NFL in total offense, but possessing one of the league’s top playmakers in Alvin Kamara. Trying to corral him will be an early test for a New England defense that’s still learning how to use some of its offseason additions.
KPEL 96.5

Saints vs Patriots Thursday Injury Report

Following a dominant week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints fell quickly back down to earth in a week 2 debacle, losing handily to the Carolina Panthers. While it was one of the worst performances by the team in the last 16 years, they were...
NESN

Week 3 NFL Odds: How Sharp Bettors Are Affecting Patriots-Saints Line

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. We’ve hit on several betting themes each week of the NFL season. Week 1 was about underdogs (12-4 ATS). Week 2 was “overreaction week,” where we looked to buy low on teams that looked bad in their opener and sell high on teams that looked good (Vikings covering +4 against the Cardinals and Colts covering +4 against the Rams both fit the bill).
chatsports.com

Saints at Patriots Friday injury report: Marshon Lattimore expected to play

The New Orleans Saints just got the best news they could ask for from the player personnel side as Marshon Lattimore and others are without a game designation, signifying their expected availability for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Final injury report of the week, and more good news:...
