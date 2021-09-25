Get Lost In These 10 Awesome Corn Mazes In South Carolina This Fall

With fall just around the corner, the anticipation of all those corn mazes is almost too much to bear. Luckily, we don’t have to wait too long for our local corn mazes to mature so we can go face the challenge and marvel at the cool design featured in this year’s maze. South Carolina has a good many corn mazes; so many that you could visit a different one every Friday and Saturday in September and October and still not see them all. So, choose wisely. Here’s a list of the best corn mazes in South Carolina and they’re all FANTASTIC.

1. McLeod Farms - McBee, SC

2. Denver Downs Corn Maze - Anderson, SC

3. Stewart Farms - Enoree, SC

4. Clinton Sease Farm - Lexington, SC

5. Little Cane Creek Farm & Corn Maze - West Union, SC

6. The Pumpkin Patch at Boone Hall Plantation - Mount Pleasant, SC

7. West Farm Corn Maze - Moncks Corner, SC

8. Cooley's Corn Maze at Strawberry Hill - Chesnee, SC

9. Thompson Farm and Nursery - Conway, SC

10. McArthur Farms Corn Maze - Bennettsville, SC

The largest corn maze in South Carolina is a local's favorite. The theme changes every year. Trek through 20 acres of corn as you make your way through this colossal and fun fall attraction. This one is definitely fun for the whole family. The cost is $10 for ages 10 and older and $8 for ages 3-9. Tickets are available at the roadside stand on Highway 151. For more information, see theBring the whole family and get lost in this 10-acre maze at Denver Downs Farm in Anderson. Then, enjoy the many family-oriented fun activities including a tube slide, the corn maze, a cow train, jumbo jumping pillow, a zipline, and more! The maze and activities are open from September 25 through November 14, 2021, Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets range in price from $18 to $19 plu tax. Find more information at this link on the official website!Explore this a-"Mazing" multi-acre creation and enjoy a wagon ride. There's also a pumpkin patch and wagon rides! And get lost in a full acre of sunflowers. After, explore the farm market and the honey bee observatory. When it comes to things to do in fall in South Carolina, this one belongs on the bucket list! Get in on the action on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 25 through October 31. The hours are Friday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Learn more on theThis impressive maze is eight full acres and is open late so don't forget to bring your own flashlight so you can explore after dark , too! The price of admission includes unlimited hayrides. The maze is open from September 17 through November 7, 2021. Hours are Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $14 per person, ages three and older. Learn more from their official website The whole family will love the five-acre corn maze, hayrides, and a fun fall play area at Little Cane Creek. The fun starts soon, so make plans now to bring the kids out if you're looking for festive things to do in fall in South Carolina. The maze and attractions are open on weekends starting October 2 through November 7, 2021. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kids 4-10 cost $8, those 11 and older are $12 each. Learn more from the official website Wow! Expect Boone Hall's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze this year to outdo all previous years. Make your way, if you dare, through eight acres of corn. Then take a spooky Monster Hayride, and enjoy meeting the animals at the petting zoo. Head over to the giant pumpkin patch in South Carolina to pick out the biggest one you can find. Pumpkins are available for purchase by the pound. The event takes place on the weekends from October 1 - 31, 2021. The hours are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. You'll find loads of information here Enjoy hayrides and a giant corn maze at this local farm in the Charleston Metro Area. West Farm has been hosting corn maze visitors every year now for 17 years. Find out why this spot is so popular starting October 1, 2021 and running through October 31, 2021. The maze and activities are open on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Learn more on the official website Cooley's Corn Maze at Strawberry Hill is THE place to celebrate fall in Chesnee. A giant corn maze with a kazillion twists and turns is at the centerpiece of the fun. Add in hayrides and ice cream for a perfect adventure for the entire family. Opening day is just around the corner: September 18, 2021 and runs through October 31, 2021. Load up the family for fun! September hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. October hours are Monay through Thursday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a night maze running from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Learn more about one of the best corn mazes in South Carolina from the official website The Thompson maze is 6.5 acres of corn maze fun for the family. You're in for a crazy time getting through this maze, especially in the dark if you go on a designated Flashlight Friday. The fun begins this year on September 25, 2021. From then on, the maze is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more on the official website Head over to Bennettsville for a family fun time at this monumental 12-acre corn maze. Other activities include the Fairy Tale Trail, wagon rides, pumpkins, a bon fire, and more! The fun takes place October through mid-November. For more information see the official website or call (843)479-3839.

Have fun and enjoy the cooler fall weather at the best corn mazes in South Carolina. Which one(s) are you heading out to? And did we miss any? Let us – and everyone else – know about them in our comments!

The post Get Lost In These 10 Awesome Corn Mazes In South Carolina This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State .