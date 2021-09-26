CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim snaps cellphone pic of masturbating perv on Brooklyn MTA bus

By Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

When a perv exposed himself to a stranger on a Brooklyn city bus, the quick-thinking victim snapped a cellphone picture of him in the act.

The creep unzipped his pants and began masturbating across the aisle from a 47-year-old woman on a B82 bus near Flatlands and Utica Aves. in Flatlands about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Sunday.

The disgusted victim snapped a graphic cellphone picture of him and handed it over to cops.

The NYPD released the photo Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying the sicko and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

Butter and weeda
5d ago

Well what did he do wrong will be DA Gonzales first question to the arresting officer . Don't hold your breath he won't do one day in the klink goodie bags and gets to sue the city as well

Reply
4
Ryan Moranski
5d ago

Well Where's the picture?🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
8
 

