Victim snaps cellphone pic of masturbating perv on Brooklyn MTA bus

When a perv exposed himself to a stranger on a Brooklyn city bus, the quick-thinking victim snapped a cellphone picture of him in the act.

The creep unzipped his pants and began masturbating across the aisle from a 47-year-old woman on a B82 bus near Flatlands and Utica Aves. in Flatlands about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Sunday.

The disgusted victim snapped a graphic cellphone picture of him and handed it over to cops.

The NYPD released the photo Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying the sicko and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.