Our most common drug- Alcohol- use and abuse is way up.

 5 days ago

sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
coachellavalleyweekly.com

WE REGRET TO INFORM YOU WE MAY NEED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR T/A OR DUI?

Have you been in an auto accident or received a DUI and received a letter or call like this? If so…What Should You Do? You should be concerned because there are so many scams going on in the Age of Covid. Why you ask are there more scams? Well, more people than ever before, are home to answer the scam calls. Thus the percentage of getting through to the “sucker’s” has gone up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
womanaroundtown.com

Five Tips to Prevent Teenage Drug and Substance Abuse

Until recently, drug and substance abuse was an adult problem. Well, teenagers seem to be catching up on the habit. A Texas-based lawyer for marijuana possession charges has seen a number of these types of cases. This is troubling, as teenagers gain important life skills, but substance use may hinder this process.
KIDS
Mahoning Matters

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

A drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus on Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.
OHIO STATE
Knowridge Science Report

These common drugs may increase your blood pressure

In a recent study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session, researchers found nearly 1 in 5 adults with high blood pressure, a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke, also take a medicine that could be elevating their blood pressure. The three most common...
HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Alcohol Use Disorder In Women

A new study by the National Institutes of Health and the Research Triangle Institute, found alcohol consumption by women with children younger than age 5, surged 323% during the pandemic. Researchers compared alcohol consumption rates in February 2020 to April of 2020, when stay-at-home guidelines were in effect, and further...
DRINKS
Macomb Daily

Know the most common signs of alcohol dependence

There is a difference between appreciating the subtle flavors of a favorite wine at dinner or enjoying a beer while watching a ballgame and needing alcohol to function. Spotting the differences requires developing a familiarity with the symptoms of alcohol dependence, also called alcoholism — or by a new term increasingly commonly used, alcohol use disorder.
DRINKS
Penn

Drug and Alcohol Recovery Resource Fair

The Drug and Alcohol Recovery Resource Fair was held in front of North Dining Hall on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The location for this event allowed many students who were coming in and out of North Dining Hall to glance at the tables. Recovering addicts had a...
INDIANA, PA
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man using yoga as a way to help with his drug addiction recovery

September is National Recovery Month, which is a way to promote the treatment and recovery efforts of tens of millions of people who struggle with substance abuse. In the Valley, a man who conquered his addiction through yoga is using everything he's learned over the years to help others just like him.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seize More Than 1,500 Stamp Bags Of Suspected Fentanyl And Nearly $30,000 In Cash At Home In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 29-year-old man from Duquesne was arrested after a drug bust at the Orchard Park Housing Plan. In a release on Friday, police say they served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of State Street and seized approximately 1,650 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a weapon and ammunition. Officials say they suspected Rashaad Fitzgerald of selling fentanyl out of the residence. He is currently on probation. Appx 1,650 stamped glassine bags of suspected fentanyl (33 bricks), 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a fully loaded and untraceable black 9mm pistol (ghost gun), and an extended magazine were seized as a result of the search. pic.twitter.com/Ghp1TryWNZ — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) October 1, 2021 Fitzgerald has been charged with several narcotics and firearms-related offenses, law enforcement said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
uga.edu

Misuse of stimulants linked to other drug abuse

College students who use ‘study drugs’ also tend to binge drink and use marijuana. College students who misuse stimulant drugs or nootropics like Adderall or Ritalin are also likely to drink heavily and use other drugs, according to new research from the University of Georgia. Students who reported binge drinking...
Nursing Times

Government launches new Covid-19 jab exemption process for care workers

Care workers who believe they should be exempt from having the Covid-19 vaccine can no longer “self-certify” and instead must use a government scheme for confirmation. The government has outlined a new process in which care staff must fill out an application form, which will then be clinically reviewed, to have their exemption confirmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
henryford.com

The Climbing Rates of Alcohol Use In Women, Especially Moms

Since COVID-19 began, alcohol use among Americans has skyrocketed. Alarmingly, a recent study from RTI International found that women with children under age five seem to be the most vulnerable to excessive drinking--with rates that increased 323% during the pandemic. "This past year has brought a lot of instability and...
DRINKS
crimewatchpa.com

75 3802 D3 DUI - Combination Alcohol and Drugs

As a result of an accident investigation that occurred on 8/13/21, JOSEPH FOEHLINGER III was charged with DUI and traffic violations. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at MDJ 19-3-01 Judge Fishel's Office. Foehlinger III is innocent until proven guilty. 75 3802 C DUI Highest Rate of Alcohol (M), Title 75...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MadameNoire

These Organizations Are Changing The Way We Think About Drugs Use And Addiction

The pandemic raised a number of challenges for Americans living in the U.S. With unemployment skyrocketing and countless COVID-19 related deaths spiking there came an increase in the need for mental health services. According to the American Psychological Association, a number of health officials said that a “misuse of opioids and stimulants” rose as a result. The American Addiction Centers note that sometimes people may turn to drug use as a coping mechanism to deal with stress, difficult emotions or life-changing events. Substances like alcohol, cocaine, and heroin can provide temporary relief from reality and life’s stressors while enhancing pleasure and decreasing “inhibitions and anxiety.”
HEALTH

