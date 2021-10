BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones is as humble as they come. He’s almost robotic in his reactions, whether they come after he throws his first career touchdown pass or picks up his first win in the NFL. The Patriots rookie quarterback did the latter on Sunday, helping New England notch a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets in New Jersey. Jones now has a W under his belt, but that was not the first thing on his mind following Sunday’s game. As always with Jones, he’s just looking to get better, which in turn will lead to a much better performance...

