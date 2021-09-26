Instant analysis from Ravens’ stunning 19-17 win over Lions on Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The white No. 9 jersey, black pants and socks Justin Tucker wore as he kicked his record-setting 66-yard field goal last Sunday are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Tucker’s kick, which eclipsed the old record by two yards, sealed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 3 win against the Detroit Lions, 19-17, as time expired. 🚨 New Artifact Alert: @jtuck9's game-worn jersey, pants and socks from his @NFL record 66-yard FG from Week 3 are now on display at the Hall. More on the record-breaking artifacts: https://t.co/JTrS9bw2XI@Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/VC0vkzlsDj — Pro Football Hall of...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO