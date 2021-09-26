Instant analysis from Ravens’ stunning 19-17 win over Lions on Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field:. Ryan McFadden, reporter: I don’t even know what to say. Justin Tucker’s golden leg kicking the game-winning 66-yard field goal is a testament to him being one of the best kickers in NFL history. Injuries and the recent COVID absences impacted the Ravens on defense, as they looked completely gassed in the second half.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
