NFL

Instant analysis from Ravens’ stunning 19-17 win over Lions on Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field:. Ryan McFadden, reporter: I don’t even know what to say. Justin Tucker’s golden leg kicking the game-winning 66-yard field goal is a testament to him being one of the best kickers in NFL history. Injuries and the recent COVID absences impacted the Ravens on defense, as they looked completely gassed in the second half.

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
#American Football #Baltimore Sun #The Detroit Lions #Covid #The Kansas City Chiefs #Ford Field
Risk vs. reward: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson throwing downfield more aggressively than any other QB in the NFL

As the precious seconds ebbed away on Lamar Jackson’s final chance to pull his team from the abyss, he bounced calmly on his feet and surveyed a patch of green 40 yards downfield. It did not matter that, as he took the fourth-down snap, ESPN said the Detroit Lions had a 99.9% chance to win the game. Jackson had no way of knowing CBS announcers had just praised the Lions’ defensive game plan, ...
Uniform Justin Tucker Wore During Historic Field Goal Now On Display In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The white No. 9 jersey, black pants and socks Justin Tucker wore as he kicked his record-setting 66-yard field goal last Sunday are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Tucker’s kick, which eclipsed the old record by two yards, sealed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 3 win against the Detroit Lions, 19-17, as time expired. 🚨 New Artifact Alert: @jtuck9's game-worn jersey, pants and socks from his @NFL record 66-yard FG from Week 3 are now on display at the Hall. More on the record-breaking artifacts: https://t.co/JTrS9bw2XI@Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/VC0vkzlsDj — Pro Football Hall of...
Lamar Jackson returns to practice, questionable vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday and was a full participant after missing two days with what offensive coordinator Greg Roman called "a little back flare-up." Friday's injury report lists Jackson as questionable to play Sunday against the undefeated Denver Broncos. NFL Network reported that Jackson is...
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
