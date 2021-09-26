Letter: Rodgers
We urgently need to protect the right to vote for all Americans. I am amazed that I have to write that statement here in the United States of America. Just a few years ago, Americans of both political parties acted on the principle that the right to vote is the foundation of our democracy — of, by, and for the people. Now, incredibly, free and fair elections that reflect the will of the American people must be defended from the attacks of the one of those parties.www.record-eagle.com
