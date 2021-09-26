CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Rodgers

By Stephanie Shomin
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

We urgently need to protect the right to vote for all Americans. I am amazed that I have to write that statement here in the United States of America. Just a few years ago, Americans of both political parties acted on the principle that the right to vote is the foundation of our democracy — of, by, and for the people. Now, incredibly, free and fair elections that reflect the will of the American people must be defended from the attacks of the one of those parties.

Beaumont Enterprise

LETTER: Letter distorted reality

I rarely respond to other folk’s letters but there were several points in Candy Hartzog’s letter last Sunday that really pushed my buttons. She stated that, “It isn’t fair that Democrats got to benefit from all the good things Donald Trump did for the country.” I must have missed those good things she was referencing. I do know that the national debt increased by $7.8 trillion or 36% under his watch, which is among the largest increases in history. Our goods and services trade deficit increased at the highest rate since 2008.
BEAUMONT, TX
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: McQuilkin

There is an effort to get signatures for a document claimed to want to protect the integrity of the election process in Michigan. The Senate Oversight Committee in June found “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud.” Yet Republicans continue to believe there are enough people who distrust our voting system to make changes. The changes basically are designed to make it more difficult for some voters to vote. They think they know who those voters are, and they are not likely to vote Republican.
ELECTIONS
Joe Biden
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Naperala

On Sept. 21, the LWVGTA hosted Noelle Moeggenberg, Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney and member of the Grand Traverse County Apportionment Commission. She updated the audience on the process of redrawing districts in Grand Traverse County. By law, this process occurs every 10 years following the census and must be...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
#Republicans#Voting Rights#Americans#House#Democrats#Democratic
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

The investigation into the Russia investigation isn't going well

The investigation into Donald Trump's Russia scandal, led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led to a series of striking findings: The former president's political operation in 2016 sought Russian assistance, embraced Russian assistance, capitalized on Russian assistance, lied about Russian assistance, and took steps to obstruct the investigation into Russian assistance.
POTUS
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

