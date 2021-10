Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the Cleveland Browns’ first two games of 2021 as he recovers from an ACL injury but the team needs him to return in Week 3. Through the first two games of the 2021 season, you could argue that the results have gone to plan for the Cleveland Browns. A loss to the Chiefs in the season-opener was to be expected but it was promising that they hung with the defending AFC champs. Then, even if not by as wide of a margin as some fans would like, they handled business against Houston to move to 1-1.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO