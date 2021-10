After having two games moved out of Louisiana due to the effects of Hurricane Ida, Tulane is the final FBS team to play in its home state and will be pumped for its first game at Yulman Stadium since last December. Only three FBS teams have yet to play in their home stadium, and strangely enough, UAB is one of them (Stanford is the other). The Blazers, whose opener against Jacksonville State was in Montgomery, Alabama, will christen their brand news digs, Protective Stadium (capacity 47,000), next Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO