Time is of the essence now—be cautious about taking on new tasks with your bird dog in the pre-season. The excitement of the impending season does a couple of things to us retriever owners. The first is that it tends to cause us to ramp up the training with our dogs as the opening bell looms ever close. The second is that it often prompts us to outdrive our headlights when it comes to the skills our dogs are working on and the ones they have actually mastered.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO