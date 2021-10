CLEVELAND -- On Sept. 24, I sent a letter to the president of Cuyahoga County Council and the other ten County Council members requesting they put on the May 2022 ballot the question of extending a quarter-percent sales tax that would otherwise expire in 2027. This would give the voters of Cuyahoga County the opportunity to have their say on the permanent extension of the tax. The lack of clarity on the use of the proceeds from the permanently extended tax demands public input in the form of a vote.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO