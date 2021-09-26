Assemblyman Lawler, Senator Reichlin-Melnick, Historians, and Piermont FD Look to Honor Thomas “Pomp” Pomplin
Assemblyman Mike Lawler, members of the Piermont Fire Department, ex-Chief Dan Goswick, State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, Supervisor Teresa Kenny, Piermont Mayor Bruce Tucker, County Legislator James Foley, NYACK NAACP President Nikki Hines, Bill Batson, and other historians and activists held a press conference announcing their intention to honor Thomas “Pomp” Pomplin, a black Piermont resident and firefighter, as the first line of duty death in Rockland County.www.rocklandreport.com
Comments / 0