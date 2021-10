BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 55th Fells Point Fun Festival is returning this weekend after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 and the festival is back and better than ever. “People from all over the city and state, people fly in. Everyone comes together and kind of celebrates the quirky eclectic community. We haven’t had that kind of gathering since March of 2019,” said Darin Mislan, Atlas Restaurant Group. This weekend, thousands of festival-goers can enjoy food, drinks, craft vendors and live music. With Eli Young Band and Spin Doctors headlining the big event. “This year, we have our pet parade. We’ll also private Baltimore...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO