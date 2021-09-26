CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday night from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Unlike previous editions of the event, there is only one match scheduled for the card that will be held under Extreme Rules. That one Extreme Rules match features universal champion Roman Reigns defending his title against “The Demon” Finn Balor. Balor returned to his “Demon” persona after losing a title match on SmackDown thanks to typical underhanded tactics from Reigns.

