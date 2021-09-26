2021 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches

The New Day def. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos. A little long for my taste, but overall a very solid opener to kick off the show. You probably expected some kind of impromptu match involving Big E and Bobby to take place considering the low depth of the card. I thought that maybe they would be building up Bobby for a one on one rematch against Big E, so I was surprised to see Bobby taking the pin here instead of AJ. Regardless of such, while I thought the rest spots were a bit elongated, the overall pacing of the match was fine and the hot tag segments picked up the pace quite a bit. Little complaint here. ***

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO