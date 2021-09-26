CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ returns for its final season, adds a twist

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black students at Winchester University are back for their senior year in the final season of “Dear White People.” Starring Logan Browning and DeRon Horton, the Netflix series brings the tumultuous life of undergraduate studies at an Ivy League school to an end for Sam White and her friends.

newpittsburghcourier.com

EW.com

Dear White People script page reveals Sam and Gabe's first duet and a new character

A dream of the '90s is alive at Winchester University, because Dear White People is transforming into a throwback jukebox musical for its fourth and final season. "I wanted to go out with a bang," creator/co-showrunner Justin Simien tells EW. More substantially, the producer ended up finding comfort in this ambitious twist. "Frankly, I needed something really joyful to come to work and do. The show is always sort of a bit of a backdoor diary for me. And some of the things that I was really grappling with [were like], how much fun am I having? If this is success, and I fought really hard for it, and I'm working really hard to keep it, when does it become not exhausting? When does it become joyful? When am I not just mining my own trauma? And so the characters began to grapple with that in all of my iterations this season. And musicals, for me, have always been best suited for those kinds of scenarios."
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment Weekly

Watch Joelle perform Des'Ree's 'You Gotta Be' in Dear White People season 4 sneak peek

It's definitely fair to say Joelle nailed this audition. EW is debuting an exclusive clip from Dear White People's musical fourth and final season, which features Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson) performing Des'Ree's "You Gotta Be" in her audition for Winchester University's varsity show. This is just one of several numbers you can expect in the Netflix satire's new season, which transforms into a '90s jukebox musical as most of the characters head toward graduation.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Dear White People cast, EPs tease the 'true' series finale: 'Are they happy?'

The Dear White People cast is very pleased with how their journey on the Netflix satire wrapped up. Set during senior year, the college comedy's fourth and final season is a '90s jukebox musical that follows Samantha White (Logan Browning) and the rest of the students at Winchester University's Armstrong-Parker House as they prepare for graduation. (Watch an exclusive sneak peek at one of the numbers.) Meanwhile, frequent flash-forwards to a not-so-distant-future that reveals each characters' fate. Ahead of the premiere, Browning, Marque Richardson (Reggie), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle), Brandon P. Bell (Troy), Antoinette Robertson (CoCo), DeRon Horton (Lionel), John Patrick Amedori (Gabe), and co-showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore joined EW for our latest installment of Around the Table.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Dear White People creator on making the final season a 1990s musical event: “I just really wanted to"

“We found out that the show was coming back and that it was ending all in the same moment, and so I wanted [to do] something that was going to feel worthy of an ending that we also couldn’t have had the benefit of building to because we never knew we were coming back every time the show came out,” Justin Simien tells TVLine. “It was one of two things that we had never quite gotten to do but wanted to do since Season 1. When we got to the final season, it was like, ‘Well, you know, make an event of the end of Dear White People. Let’s just do it for the whole season altogether.'” Simien adds, in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight: "Part of it is, that's what was in my soul. That's what I needed to do at the time...But the intellectual smarty-pants answer is that the '90s is such a clear flashpoint for Black culture, particularly with music. You see it in film, too. We were coming out of the post-Do the Right Thing moment of Black film and, suddenly, there were three Black filmmakers working in Hollywood at the same time. And it feels like this big cultural renaissance, but at the same time, once you get to the end of the '90s, what was the renaissance has now become a bit of a trap."
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dear White People Creator Justin Simien Explains Reggie's Fate in Series Finale: 'It Was a Tightrope to Walk'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Dear White People‘s final season. Read at your own risk. “So you want me to talk about Reggie?” Joelle grimly asks in the second episode of Dear White People’s final season. The 10-episode musical event took our main crew through their senior year at Winchester, as well as the not-so-distant future. Flash-forwards to the future caught us up with most of the crew, including Sam and Lionel, who want to turn their story into a movie and book, respectively. Reggie, however, was noticeably absent from those post-college segments, suggesting that he may have died. The series finale...
TV SERIES
New Pittsburgh Courier

Merecedes J. Williams’ Movie/TV Reviews

Jamie Foxx delivers in ‘Soul’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ further cements August Wilson’s legacy (Merecedes’ review) My review of ‘coronavirus’—Zero Stars! Two Thumbs Down! (by Merecedes J. Williams) Sophie Okonedo successfully tackles mental illness in Netflix’s ‘Ratched’. Vietnam War veterans spotlighted in ‘Da 5 Bloods’ (Merecedes’ review, July 15) ‘I’ve...
TV & VIDEOS
dbknews.com

Review: The new season of ‘Dear White People’ is creative but lacks quality

After two years of waiting for the fourth season of Netflix’s Dear White People, it’s finally here. And it was OK. The fourth season was released Wednesday and follows the Black students of fictional Winchester University as they prepare to perform at the “Varsity Show.”. Director Justin Simien’s efforts from...
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Dear White People

Logan Browning is an actress of many talents. Whether she's playing a musician in Netflix's psychological horror The Perfection, or dancing her ass off on VH1's Hit The Floor, she never shies away from a role. That comes as no surprise for someone who broke into Hollywood as a teen....
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Dear White People Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

Conversations around race and bias can often be complicated, but Justin Simien’s ‘Dear White People’ uses satire and humor to get the point across quite effectively. The comedy-drama series is an extension of Simien’s eponymous 2014 film that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. Set in a fictional Ivy League institution, the series shines a light on the experiences of a group of black students navigating racial and other forms of discrimination.
TV SERIES
Bossip

“Dear White People” Exclusive: Justin Simien Talks Musical Final Season, “A Person Bursting Out In Song Is Not The Craziest Thing To Happen On Winchester’s Campus!”

BOSSIP spoke with "Dear White People, Vol. 4" showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore about their decision to make the final season a musical one and Simien said the choice was simple. The musical format allowed the show to approach the Black experience in a unique way while playing in the '90's soundbox.
MUSIC

