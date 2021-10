As abysmal as the season has gone for the Twins, there’s been a few spotlights for fans to cling on to. One of those is Joe Ryan, the main prospect they received from Tampa Bay in return for Nelson Cruz. He made my waiver wire list a handful of weeks ago and he’s back on. After dominating AAA and in the Olympics pitching for Team USA, Ryan has made his major league debut and has looked wonderful. Through four starts, Ryan has a 2.45 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 22 innings. Over that stretch, he has a 2-1 record. He doesn’t have remarkable stuff, but it seems to play really well. His fastball, which he throws the majority of the time, appears much faster than it actually is because he releases the ball closer to the plate than most. As it stands, Ryan is likely lined up for two starts to finish out the season, against Detroit and in Kansas City.

