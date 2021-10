This game looked to be in the bag for Detroit, who had thoroughly outplayed the Ravens in the second half. But somehow Lamar Jackson fought off a series of miscues on offense to connect on a deep ball with only seconds left in the game. It gave Justin Tucker just enough real estate to attempt a 66-yarder with time expiring. The hold by Sam Koch was perfect, the kick was solid, but would it have the distance?

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO