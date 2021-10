Remco Evenepoel says it's starting to feel like Belgians aren't allowed to be time trial world champion after they were beating into second place for the third year in a row. In 2019, Evenepoel finished runner-up to Rohan Dennis in Yorkshire before Wout van Aert claimed silver in Imola last year behind Filippo Ganna. Today in Bruges, Van Aert was 20 seconds closer to the Italian's time but still six short of taking the rainbow bands. Evenepoel was third, 36 seconds slower than his compatriot.

CYCLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO