Relationship Advice

10 Married At First Sight Couples That Were Doomed From The Start

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last seven years, Married at First Sight has attempted to match hopeful singles with the loves of their lives. The show operates through a social experiment in which a panel of experts attempts to match men and women by determining their compatibility. Although the experts continue to insist that their methods word, the show’s very low success rate says otherwise. However, while there are some couples who do show moments of promise during their time on the air, there are others who are clearly a bad for each other. In some cases, it’s obvious that they aren’t going to last even before the wedding day. Keep reading to see 10 couples from Married at First Sight that were doomed from the very beginning.

