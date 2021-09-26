CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Northumberland man arrested, accused of leaving the scene of an accident

By WRGB Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA COUNTY (WRGB) — On Friday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash with serious injuries on State Route 32 in Northumberland. An investigation into the crash showed that a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by Michael Brownell, was traveling on NYS Route 32 when he lost control of the car, crossed the center line, and hit a BMW motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was taken to Albany Med for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

