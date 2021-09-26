CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Division of Consumer Protection Warns About Risks of Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State Division of Consumer Protection is warning New Yorkers about the risks of using or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. As more and more places are requiring proof of vaccination, scammers are taking advantage of this opportunity by selling fake verification tools, including fake cards, certificates, test results, or even doctors' notes. The DCP says New Yorkers should be aware that buying fake vaccine cards, making their own or filling the blanks with false information is illegal and could land them in jail. DCP officials say the vaccines have repeatedly been proven to be safe, and opting for a fake vaccination card instead of getting vaccinated is an unnecessary health and legal risk.

