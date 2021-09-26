CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev clinched the Laver Cup for Team Europe with a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 win over Team World’s Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov on Sunday in Boston. Team Europe entered the final day of the event needing one victory from any of the four scheduled...

