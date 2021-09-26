CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Arsenal hammer injury-hit Man City to go top of Women’s Super League

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Kim Little scored twice for Arsenal as they trounced an injury-depleted Manchester City 5-0 on Sunday with a classic counter-attacking display to climb to the top of the Women’s Super League (WSL). With City missing a slew of key players, Vivianne Miedema struck in the 10th minute...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Reds aim to go top of the table plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League drama with Manchester City and Arsenal in action

Liverpool will be looking to go top of the Premier League for the first time since January when they host Crystal Palace in one of four matches kicking off at 3pm. Jurgen Klopp's side will be targeting victory against Patrick Vieira's side who are on a high after picking up their first league victory of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Man City facing injury crisis as key battles loom large

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester City will have to field several youngsters in Tuesday’s League Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers as a number of players are suffering from injuries, manager Pep Guardiola said. “I don’t have any alternative (against Wycombe)… we are going to play a few young players,” Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Holders Man City hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup

London (AFP) – Manchester City started their bid to lift a fifth successive League Cup with a 6-1 rout of Wycombe, while Japan forward Takumi Minamino inspired Liverpool’s 3-0 victory at Norwich on Tuesday. Everton and Watford were the major Premier League casualties in the third round, losing to QPR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer live streams: How to watch weekend's top matches, including Chelsea vs. Man City, Arsenal vs. Tottenham

It's early in the season, but this weekend may just be the most highly-anticipated in terms of the biggest match-ups, including numerous derbies. We've got the North London Derby, Mexico's biggest rivalry, the Derby della Capitale and also a rematch of last season's UEFA Champions League final in what's going to be a jam-packed weekend. Will some of the big boys take the weekend a bit lighter with European action coming the middle of next week? Here are the five games you have to watch, along with some honorable mentions:
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Katie Mccabe
Person
Alanna Kennedy
NBC Sports

League Cup draw: Chelsea, Arsenal at home; Man City away to West Ham

There will be at least one lower-division side in the League Cup quarterfinals after Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland were drawn together on Wednesday. The matches, which will be played October 26 and 27, won’t have any traditional big-name rivalries among them, though there are five all-Premier League encounters. Tuesday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women - The Opposition

Manchester City Women travel to North London to face on Sunday, eager to put the disappointment of their first home defeat since 2019 behind them. The blues controversially lost to Spurs, thanks to a handball that looked straight out of the Maradona 86 handbook, and now face a resurgent Gunners, who seem to have found their form after fading away in the second half of last season.
SPORTS
offsiderulepodcast.com

The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Leah’s Lionnesses, Man City’s ever-growing injury list, and Kirby’s corners

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by The Athletic’s Holly Percival to talk all about England and to preview the WSL fixtures for this weekend. Is Leah the best captain choice? Who knew Kirby could take corners? Not Emma Hayes that’s for sure! And is Manchester United v Chelsea set to be a goal fest? All that plus we hear from Man City striker Janine Beckie ahead of their monster clash with Arsenal (that injury list is a worry though!)
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Uk#Soccer Arsenal#Reuters#The Women S Super League#Wsl#Dutch#Tottenham Hotspur
SkySports

Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Man City, Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford set to light up the Bonfire Night weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently locked on 13 points at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea and Liverpool as champions Manchester City look to make up ground following their surprise home draw with Southampton last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Manchester United’s 6-1 home defeat by Chelsea was a stark reminder that there is no scope to coast for clubs in the Women’s Super League. United landed on the scene with big promises and big ambitions in 2018, they launched with a statement and no-nonsense manager in Casey Stoney and last year recruited the services of the US forwards Christen Press and Tobin Heath to aid the team’s bid to break the stranglehold of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal. Stoney is gone, frustrated by United talking the talk more than they walked the walk when it came to facilities and support, Heath and Press have left without like-for-like quality or numbers replacing them, and, ultimately, United have stood still. Victories against Reading and Leicester under the new manager, Marc Skinner, masked the cracks that Chelsea blew apart and with teams around United having upped their investments and recruited with intent, the club’s more frugal approach could lead to them being left behind. Suzanne Wrack.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
wkzo.com

Soccer-Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Man City game

(Reuters) – Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s home Premier League game against champions Manchester City due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Thursday. The 22-year-old was absent for Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League and omitted from England’s squad for World...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
LEICESTER, MA
chatsports.com

Women's Soccer Beats Kansas City, 2-0

The Drake women's soccer team beat Kansas City, 2-0, Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium. The team also recognized faculty and staff of the University prior to kickoff. The two teams split possession through out the match and both teams recorded most of their possession time in midfield. The Bulldogs recorded...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy