Game of Thrones Star Pilou Asbaek Joins Salem's Lot Reboot in Villain Role

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of New Line's upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot continues to grow with Game of Thrones and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Pilou Asbaek joining the already heaving ensemble as Richard Straker, the human servant of the vampire Barlow, who prepares the town for his master's arrival through a number of dubious deeds. The actor arrives into the project fresh of his work on the James Wan directed Aquaman sequel, and of course his villainous Game of Thrones role as the sadistic Euron Greyjoy.

