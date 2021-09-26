CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon has got a wall-mounted 15-inch Echo device & other products in the works – Report

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its September 28 scheduled event, Amazon may be lining up a few innovative devices for release. Among the products in the lineup are a new soundbar and new Echo Auto devices. The company is also currently working on several innovative offerings including a wall-mounted Echo that has a 15-inch display. The September 28 hardware event was mentioned in some online channels including Bloomberg.

