Central Virginia, where I live, is a place blessed with an insane number of great punk and hardcore bands, and more of them seem to spring up on the time. The latest band to arrive on that scene is Private Hell, a new group that features members of bands like Ghouli and Fried Egg. Last month, they released “M.M.M.,” their first song. It rips. Today, they release their brand-new self-titled demo, and it rips even harder.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO