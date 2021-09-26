CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash Considerations Podcast: Patrick Williams injury emergency episode

Cover picture for the articleOn this emergency episode of Cash Considerations, Jason and Ricky discuss the unfortunate news that youngster Patrick Williams will miss 4-6 weeks with a severe ankle sprain. We touch on what it means for Williams and the Bulls’ rotation if he misses time in the regular season. We finish up by touching on the ESPN and Sports Illustrated Top 100 lists, with a rant on some of the players ahead of Zach LaVine.

