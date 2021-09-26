Video: David Harvey Interviewed by Chris Hedges on his new book, The Anti-Capitalist Chronicles (2/2)
On the show, the second in a two-part interview, Chris Hedges discusses with Professor David Harvey, the social, political, and economic consequences of neoliberalism and globalization, exploring alienation, the rise of authoritarianism, the significance of China in the world economy, the geopolitics of capitalism, carbon dioxide emissions and climate change and our collective response.davidharvey.org
Comments / 0