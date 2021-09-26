NASA Releases “First Woman,” the Agency’s First AR-Enabled Digital Interactive Graphic Novel

Microsoft's first attempt at a folding phone, the Surface Duo, nailed the hinge and folding feel, but lagged on everything else. The Duo 2, announced today at Microsoft's virtual Surface event, looks like it's addressed a lot of the previous Duo's shortcomings: sometimes sluggish performance, only one camera and a lack of 5G. Whether it can compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 remains to be seen, but the Duo finally has 5G, more cameras, a faster processor and even a side display. The Duo 2 starts at $1,499 and is available for preorder, arriving October 5. Here's what you need to know about Microsoft's new Android phone and how it aims to compete.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO