NASA Releases “First Woman,” the Agency’s First AR-Enabled Digital Interactive Graphic Novel
In celebration of National Comic Book Day, NASA released their first digital, interactive graphic novel, called “First Woman: NASA’s Promise for Humanity”. It follows the story of Callie Rodriguez, the first woman to explore the Moon, and hopes to inspire the next generation of explorers that will eventually take part in future Artemis missions. You’ll be able to see technologies for traveling to, landing on, and exploring the lunar surface. Read more for a short video and to listen to the audio version.www.techeblog.com
