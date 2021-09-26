'The writing is on the wall. Why can't they read it?': Teens aren't getting the Covid-19 vaccine even at clinics meant for them
Leaders of the nonprofit Neighbor2Neighbor had high hopes for their Covid-19 Vax to School clinic in Randolph County, Georgia. Their rural town about 170 miles south of Atlanta has not fully embraced Covid-19 vaccines, but the group's clinics earlier in the year were popular. After the county schools temporarily closed due to Covid-19, they knew this one was needed.www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
