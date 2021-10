With warmer, drier weather, firefighters made good progress on the Devils Knob Complex on Wednesday. An update from Pacific Northwest Team 2 said temperatures returned to seasonal norms with highs ranging from the 60s to the 70s over the fire area. 17 excavators were able to continue clearing woody debris out of roadside ditches and cleaning out culverts to prepare for winter precipitation and rains next spring. 11 chippers are working around various fire perimeters, including Forest Road 28 to chip small diameter trees and branches left over from active fire suppression. As containment has increased and fire activity moderated after recent rain events, crews were able to remove the fire-resistant structure wrap that have been in place on the buildings in the South Umpqua Experimental Forest. The buildings were not damaged in the fire.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO