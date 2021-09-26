DEVILS KNOB COMPLEX HAS MODERATE FIRE ACTIVITY
With temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Saturday, fire activity remained moderate on the Smith Fire in the Devils Knob Complex, with smoke visible from surrounding areas. An update from Pacific Northwest Team 2 said on the eastern flank of the Smith Fire, the Quartz Creek Drainage and areas adjacent to the Near Minky Fire continued to hold heat with fire managers monitoring the minimal fire activity. Uncontained fire perimeter on the northern flank of the Smith Fire, along with several hot spots south of Hemlock Lake were also putting up smoke in the dry and hot conditions.kqennewsradio.com
