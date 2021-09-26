DEVILS KNOB COMPLEX HAS MODERATE FIRE ACTIVITY

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hard work to contain the 85 acre Ptarmigan Fire burning in Summit County continues. On Friday evening, authorities announced they have gained 20% containment on the wildfire. The fire started on Monday in the Ptarmigan Wilderness to the northeast of Silverthorne and a mandatory evacuation was ordered for hundreds of nearby homes. The order was lifted on Thursday morning but pre-evacuation notices remain in effect as a precaution. Weather conditions have made the situation much easier for fire managers. Rain and cooler temperatures are predicted in the area on Friday. Nearly 300 fire personnel have been assigned to the fire which is burning in heavy timber riddled with treacherous downfall and dead standing trees. Fire activity is expected to continue and residents will likely see smoke or visible flames. The entire burn area and the trails leading to it, including Angler Mountain and Ptarmigan trails are under a U.S. Forest Service closure.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO