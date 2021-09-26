CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

DEVILS KNOB COMPLEX HAS MODERATE FIRE ACTIVITY

kqennewsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Saturday, fire activity remained moderate on the Smith Fire in the Devils Knob Complex, with smoke visible from surrounding areas. An update from Pacific Northwest Team 2 said on the eastern flank of the Smith Fire, the Quartz Creek Drainage and areas adjacent to the Near Minky Fire continued to hold heat with fire managers monitoring the minimal fire activity. Uncontained fire perimeter on the northern flank of the Smith Fire, along with several hot spots south of Hemlock Lake were also putting up smoke in the dry and hot conditions.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Ptarmigan Fire Burning In Summit County 20% Contained On Friday Evening

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hard work to contain the 85 acre Ptarmigan Fire burning in Summit County continues. On Friday evening, authorities announced they have gained 20% containment on the wildfire. The fire started on Monday in the Ptarmigan Wilderness to the northeast of Silverthorne and a mandatory evacuation was ordered for hundreds of nearby homes. The order was lifted on Thursday morning but pre-evacuation notices remain in effect as a precaution. Weather conditions have made the situation much easier for fire managers. Rain and cooler temperatures are predicted in the area on Friday. Nearly 300 fire personnel have been assigned to the fire which is burning in heavy timber riddled with treacherous downfall and dead standing trees. Fire activity is expected to continue and residents will likely see smoke or visible flames. The entire burn area and the trails leading to it, including Angler Mountain and Ptarmigan trails are under a U.S. Forest Service closure.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
kqennewsradio.com

CREWS COMPLETE CHIPPING OPERATIONS ON PART OF SMITH FIRE

Crews have completed chipping operations along roadsides and control features on the northern perimeter of the Smith Fire, in the Devils Knob Complex. An update from Pacific Northwest Team 2 said excavators continued suppression repair around the rest of the Smith Fire and Big Hamlin fire perimeters as well as the 19 other fires in the complex. Due to favorable conditions, excavators were also able to complete the repair of all constructed fire lines in the Ash Valley area. Chipping continued on the eastern flank of the Smith Fire and on the Big Hamlin Fire. With hazard tree falling completed, crews were able to resume chipping operations along Forest Road 31.
POLITICS
YourCentralValley.com

KNP Complex fire now 49,500 acres, 20% contained

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — The latest update has the KNP Complex Fire at 49,500 acres and 20 percent containment, fire officials say.   The fire has been burning approximately 20 days now and there are about 1,500 firefighters working to contain the blaze, according to fire officials. Fire officials said Thursday that conditions had caused […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spots#Hemlock Lake#Knob#Pacific Northwest Team 2#The Devils Knob Complex
Bakersfield Californian

Smoke from Windy and KNP Complex fires prompt air quality alert

Smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex fires, combined with high pressure and poor dispersion, prompted the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to issue an Air Quality Alert that will continue through Monday. That's when officials foresee the smoke might dissipate. Vulnerable residents should remain inside to reduce...
ENVIRONMENT
paininthepass.info

Smoke Impacting Southern California Due To The Windy & KNP Complex Fires

VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Smoke and haze again has impacting Friday afternoon from the KNP Complex and the Windy Fire. Both fires are in the Sequoia National Forest. The smoke is moving south southeast towards high desert and Inland Empire. You may see and smell smoke at times.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy