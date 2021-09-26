Mother and child die after fall at Petco Park before Padres game

(San Diego, CA) — A witness is coming forward with more details on the death of a mother and her son at Petco Park in San Diego. In a statement to KNSD-TV, the witness, who wished not to be identified, said the mother, the child and a man were sitting at a picnic table on the third level concourse of the San Diego Padres stadium Saturday. She witnessed the mother get up on the picnic table bench with her son before losing her balance and nearly falling. The witness described the woman as seeming happy and laughing. The witness then said about a minute later, the woman tried standing on the bench again, and when she looked back, the woman had apparently fallen over the railing and onto the street below. No screams were heard, but the witness said she heard the sound of the woman hitting the sidewalk. San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the incident.

