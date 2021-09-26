CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother and child die after fall at Petco Park before Padres game

Norman Transcript
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A woman and her 2-year-old son died late Saturday afternoon after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, San Diego police said. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at...

www.normantranscript.com

New York Post

Mom and 2-year-old child fall to their deaths in Petco Park tragedy

A woman and her 2-year-old child died after falling six stories from the dining concourse at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday night, police confirmed. The unidentified 40-year-old mother and child fell at around 3:50 p.m., ahead of the 4:15 p.m. Padres-Braves game, police told KSWB-TV. Emergency responders arrived...
SAN DIEGO, CA
midkansasonline.com

Mom and 2-year-old son fall to their deaths at Petco Park prior to San Diego Padres game

A mother and her 2-year-old son fell to their deaths at Petco Park before the San Diego Padres’ home game against the Atlanta Braves. The San Diego police department said that shortly before 4 p.m. PT Saturday, police said they were notified that two people had fallen from the third-level concourse level, equivalent of six stories high, to the sidewalk. Two officers found the bodies of the woman, 40, and her son. The woman and boy were declared dead at the scene at 4:11 p.m. They were not identified but lived in San Diego.
KABC

Witness Comes Forward With More Details On Death Of Mother, Child At Petco Park

(San Diego, CA) — A witness is coming forward with more details on the death of a mother and her son at Petco Park in San Diego. In a statement to KNSD-TV, the witness, who wished not to be identified, said the mother, the child and a man were sitting at a picnic table on the third level concourse of the San Diego Padres stadium Saturday. She witnessed the mother get up on the picnic table bench with her son before losing her balance and nearly falling. The witness described the woman as seeming happy and laughing. The witness then said about a minute later, the woman tried standing on the bench again, and when she looked back, the woman had apparently fallen over the railing and onto the street below. No screams were heard, but the witness said she heard the sound of the woman hitting the sidewalk. San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the incident.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theintelligencer.com

Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPI News

Mom, toddler fall to deaths at Padres' Petco Park

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A mother and her 2-year-old son fell to their deaths at Petco Park before the San Diego Padres' home game against the Atlanta Braves, the city's Police Department said. Shortly before 4 p.m. PDT Saturday, police said they were notified that two people had fallen from...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Mom jumping on Petco Park bench before fatal fall with son

The mom who fell to her death along with her 2-year-old son at Petco Park may have accidentally lost her balance while fooling around with the tot on a picnic bench next to the railing, a witness says. The doomed 40-year-old mother and child were with a man in an...
abc27.com

Mother, child die in 6-story fall at San Diego Padres game

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A mother and child were killed Saturday after falling an estimated six stories from the concourse dining area of Petco Park in downtown San Diego, according to police. Police said the fall happened around 3:50 p.m., just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m. Authorities...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Woman, child who died in fall at Petco Park ID’d

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a mother and child who died last weekend in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park just prior to a San Diego Padres game. Raquel Wilkins, 40, and 2-year-old Denzel Browning-Wilkins died shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk...
SAN DIEGO, CA

