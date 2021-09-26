CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Custom Tuning ANC Headphones

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philips Fidelio L3 headphones active noise canceling headphones are a premium audio accessory for avid users seeking out a way to enjoy their favorite music and content in an immersive manner. The headphones connect seamlessly in a wireless manner to your choice of device thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, while...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
hometoys.com

10 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Having the right noise cancelling headphones gives you an immersive listening experience. The sound quality gets smoother with noise cancelling features. You can block distractions and focus on your favorite podcast or playlist. These days, headphones have many advanced features. They are dependable when walking along noisy streets and traveling....
ELECTRONICS
soundguys.com

Can headphones cause tinnitus?

Headphones can cause tinnitus, but it’s neither the Bluetooth nor the noise cancelling that’s to blame. Both wireless headphones and earbuds are harmless when used responsibly. What can give rise to tinnitus, however, is hearing loss. The problem with headphones is that people tend to listen at high volumes. When...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Faux Leather ANC Earphones

Marshall unveiled two new earphone styles featuring faux leather in an unmistakable black finish. Complete with Marshall's branding, the two new TWS models come with branded monogram cases. The Marshall Minor III and the Marshall Motif A.N.C. boast diamond knurled patterns on their stems, reminiscent of the texture seen on audio cables and jacks.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Audio Feedback#Philips
velillum.com

Best Wireless Headphones for TV

Watching TV with your friends, family, or roommates with full volume is pretty much normal. But sometimes you have to keep the TV volume low or nill, especially if someone is sleeping or anyone doesn’t want to hear what’s going on. At that time, headphones are the only option you had. They will let you hear anything without bothering others.
ELECTRONICS
digitalconnectmag.com

Gaming Headphones and Music Headphones: How are they different from one another

Are you confused between gaming headphones and music headphones? If yes then you are not alone. There are many people like you who often get confused while choosing between gaming headphones and music headphones. There are various brands available in the market such as Addicted to Audio that offer quality headphones. Understanding the difference between these two types will make the buying process much easier for you. Here we are sharing the comparison guide that will help you to choose the right headphones.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Accessible ANC Earbuds

The Elevoc Clear noise canceling earbuds are an accessible audio solution for users looking for some of the latest mobile technology that doesn't come at a premium price point. The earbuds are outfitted with a total of six microphones along with voice accelerometers to provide hybrid active noise cancelation (ANC), while also supporting more than 8,000 communication apps. The slender earbuds offer six-hours of use per charge and will provide an additional 24-hours with the accompanying charging case for a total of 30-hours of total use.
ELECTRONICS
musicconnection.com

Audeze Launches LCD-5 Headphones

Audeze, audio technology brand and premium headphone manufacturer, has announced a new reference audio headphone, the Audeze LCD-5 ($4,500). The LCD-5 sets a new standard for accuracy using a new driver design with Audeze’s own patent-pending Parallel UniforceTM voice coils and new magnet assembly. LCD-5 represents a completely new design made specifically for minimal reflections, improved frequency response, and a more open yet accurate soundstage. LCD-5’s impedance is 14 Ohms, sensitivity is 90dB, and it weighs just 420 grams (1/3 less than the LCD-4!).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
dotesports.com

The best wooden headphone stands in 2021

A solid headphone stand is key to any PC setup. One way to instantly take any setup to the next level is by not only adding a sleek and solid headphone stand to the mix but a wooden one at that. Here are the best wooden headphone stands to add to any PC setup in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Marshall Minor III wireless earbuds feature 12 mm custom-tuned drivers for a powerful sound

Enjoy powerful music on the go with the Marshall Minor III wireless earbuds. Featuring 12 mm custom-tuned drivers, it delivers a loud, powerful sound that’s for your ears only. Moreover, the Marshall Minor III offers a 25-hour battery life, and a 15-minute quick charge provides 1.5 hours of playtime. Designed with controls, it lets you skip tracks, answer phone calls, and more at the touch of a button. Best of all, they automatically pause and play music when you remove or insert them. Furthermore, these wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth and offer a 10-meter range for the freedom of listening without wires. It doesn’t matter whether you use them at the gym, during commutes, or to answer important phones because they’re configured for all uses. Overall, available in a stunning deep black, these are earbuds you’ll want to show off.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

TCL MoveAudio S600 ANC Earbuds Review: Great Sound At $99

When it comes to wireless earbuds, you might say we're fairly particular and almost snooty about them. It's not easy to reproduce decent acoustics with such tiny drivers, never mind with quality active noise cancellation (ANC) that doesn't make it sound like you're listening to music in some kind of weird anechoic chamber. Regardless, at under $100, that's what the TCL MoveAudio S600 True Wireless Earbuds try to achieve.
NFL
Ubergizmo

Jawbone Sues Apple Over ANC Tech In The AirPods Pro

One of the features of Apple’s AirPods Pro is its active noise cancellation feature. However, it seems that Apple could have potentially infringed upon the tech used for the AirPods Pro, or so Jawbone is claiming in a lawsuit that they have filed against the Cupertino company. For those unfamiliar...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Master & Dynamic x Automobili Lamborghini MW65 ANC headphones have a sports car design

Show your love for music and sports cars with the Master & Dynamic x Automobili Lamborghini MW65 ANC headphones. These premium headphones boast a design inspired by the iconic Italian super sports cars. What’s more, the MW65 ANC Wireless headphones feature lightweight anodized aluminum and high-quality leather for true comfort. Also, they provide two ANC modes for precise sound anywhere, and the 40 mm Beryllium Drivers produce rich sound. Meanwhile, the dual microphones filter out unwanted noise for crystal-clear phone calls. Moreover, with up to 24 hours of battery life, a 65+ foot range, and Google Assistant compatibility, these headphones are convenient to own. Plus, you’ll love the custom Lamborghini-inspired colors and materials, including sapphire glass, Italian acetate, stainless steel, and more. Finally, a 3.5 mm cable and flight adapter provide extended playtime during travel.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Listen to Chromecast With Headphones

In this article, we’ll look at adding headphone functionality to a Chromecast. Current models are easy to connect to, but you may need to invest in an app or a transmitter for older models. Can I Listen to Chromecast Through Headphones?. If you have the most recent Chromecast, first released...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

1More ColorBuds 2 review: Upping the ante with ANC

1More ColorBuds 2 review: Upping the ante with ANC. “A great set of buds are now even better with ANC and a lower price.”. Wired and wireless earbuds from 1More tend to provide great sound at great prices. For a while, it was one of the few brands that did this reliably, offering an excellent alternative to Apple’s iconic but pricey true wireless earbuds. But now there are tons of low-priced, high-value options from companies like Wyze, JLab, Soundcore, EarFun, and Skullcandy. Even Jabra now makes a set of buds priced well under $100, which means that 1More needs to find new ways to make itself stand out from the crowd.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Leakster: OnePlus Buds Z2 will have ANC, improved battery life

OnePlus is expected to unveil the sequel to the Buds Z next month. We saw OnePlus Buds Z2 renders a couple of weeks ago, now leakster Max J. offers some details on what is on the inside in his usual creative way. The image below contains some salient specs. And...
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

Technics debuts two new sets of wireless earbuds, including an ANC option

Following 2020’s flagship noise-cancelling EAH-AZ70W earbuds, Technics returns in 2021 with two new models. Today, the Panasonic-owned brand is debuting the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 with similar designs and spec sheets. The key difference being the pricier AZ60 offers active noise cancellation (ANC) while the AZ40 doesn’t. In addition to ANC,...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Safety-Focused Kid Headphones

The BuddyPhones Play+ are stylish kids' headphones available in various bright and stylish colors. Created by ONAOFF, the kids' headphones brand, Play+ was awarded the 2021 Good Housekeeping Parenting Award. The wireless headphones boast a 20 hour battery life, allowing children the flexibility to move freely and play safely without...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cheapest Apple AirPods and AirPods pro prices: Best UK deals for October

Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. But today, you can’t go far without seeing someone wearing a pair of white shiny earbuds.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it launched its AirPods in 2016 and once again in 2019, kicking its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro.Despite being up there as two of the most sought-after pairs of earphones, their eye-watering price tag can be off-putting for many people. Couple...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Grab Bose's much-loved QC35 II ANC headphones for just $185

Even though Bose just announced its new QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones, the previous generation still remains a reference when it comes to ANC headsets. Being replaced with a newer version means their price has also dropped, as it's down to just $185 on Woot, which is about half their original price.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy