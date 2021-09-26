Custom Tuning ANC Headphones

Show your love for music and sports cars with the Master & Dynamic x Automobili Lamborghini MW65 ANC headphones. These premium headphones boast a design inspired by the iconic Italian super sports cars. What’s more, the MW65 ANC Wireless headphones feature lightweight anodized aluminum and high-quality leather for true comfort. Also, they provide two ANC modes for precise sound anywhere, and the 40 mm Beryllium Drivers produce rich sound. Meanwhile, the dual microphones filter out unwanted noise for crystal-clear phone calls. Moreover, with up to 24 hours of battery life, a 65+ foot range, and Google Assistant compatibility, these headphones are convenient to own. Plus, you’ll love the custom Lamborghini-inspired colors and materials, including sapphire glass, Italian acetate, stainless steel, and more. Finally, a 3.5 mm cable and flight adapter provide extended playtime during travel.
