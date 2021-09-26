Minimalist Magnetic Tablet Mounts
The MagFlött magnetic iPad stand is an aftermarket accessory for the Apple-branded tablet that will provide users with the ability to transform the device into an efficient desktop solution. The mount works by magnetically keeping the tablet in place and will work with a number of different models to ensure it's as compatible as possible. The unit can be used at a workstation, placed on a nightstand or even used as a smart home hub when placed on a kitchen counter.www.trendhunter.com
