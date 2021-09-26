Minimalist Magnetic Tablet Mounts

Imagine being able to charge your smartphone with your bicycle’s headlight. Sounds a little absurd, but it’s one of the many things the F.100 can do. Equipped with a 1000 lumen CREE LED bulb, a 2600 mAh battery, an IPX6 waterproof design, and a magnetic mounting system, the F.100 is pretty much designed for anything you can throw at it. It’ll charge your phone, brightly illuminate your surroundings, work perfectly well in inclement weather, and even snap around objects like your bike’s handlebar to transform into a bright, makeshift headlamp. It comes with one-push adjustable brightness, a replaceable battery, and can even charge your gadgets via USB-C. Your smartphone’s flashlight may be pretty convenient, but the F.100 is purpose-built to be more versatile, more powerful, and just the most useful EDC flashlight you can carry around.

